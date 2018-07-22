Ways to prevent genetic diseases discussed at SQH

SALALAH, July 22 – Healthcare experts discussed various aspects of genetic diseases and ways to prevent and reduce the number of genetic disorders at Sultan Qaboos Hospital (SQH) on Sunday.

At a workshop conducted by genetic counsellor focal point staff in Dhofar, in collaboration with the health education and psychological counselling department and professional development and career guidance department, the experts put thrust on methods to prevent genetic disorders.

The participants were drawn from different departments including healthcare physicians, pharmacists, nurses, health educators and others.

Amira Rames Zaid, Genetic Counsellor, elucidated upon the introduction of a new programme in Dhofar and identified the finer points of work system and referral.

The workshop focused on the reasons to start the programme in Dhofar and educate the stakeholders about inheritance, testing, management, prevention, resources and research.

It also explained the Ministry of Health’s service in genetic cases and availability of guidelines.

“The purpose here is also to clarify the job duties, tasks and limitations of genetic counsellors. “After doing necessary counselling, lab tests and other documentations, we refer the patient to Muscat for treatment and follow-up,” said Amira.

In her presentation, Amira focused mainly on counselling services and the very mission of the programme. The workshop was held in several sessions represented by specialists from the SQH and the Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhofar.

Dr Samer Shalbi from DGHS conducted a session on genetic counselling, while Dr Asma al Ajili, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology at SQH, spoke mainly about genetic counselling in obstetrics with special reference on married couples who are planning to have children with emphasis on early inspection. Dr Nahed from laboratory provided information on lab tests for genetic diseases, while Sharifa Jaboob, Senior Staff Nurse, spoke about general precautions on genetic disorders and Down Syndrome.

Kaushalendra Singh