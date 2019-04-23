Waste management and economic benefits…

he issue of environment and how to protect it is a matter of concern for everyone in life. All of us need to dispose of daily waste or reuse them in other areas. New environmental systems reap economic benefits from the waste in a way that it doesn’t burden human beings, society and the state. This was discussed in some of the themes during the recent Environmental Forum held in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and private sector institutions under the title “Green Economy.. The Future of Safe Development”.

Today the authorities concerned need to implement awareness campaigns to ensure that various institutions and enterprises commit themselves towards environmental laws, especially in the society which suffers from the accumulation of waste and pollution resulting from the use of certain substances which are harmful to the environment, including plastic. We need to limit the use of such goods that affect daily life.

Today we see that there are many countries and organisations in the world organising exhibitions and conferences related to the management of waste. This helps in exchanging ideas, and in getting data and information on all matters relating to waste and its management. Over the past three decades some countries have signed a number of agreements related to these projects in cooperation with international and private institutions on how to deal with the waste, and to make them benefit, along with finding necessary solutions. Such efforts are always aimed at creating a balance between economic development and the protection of environment in light of the rising population.

Today there are many techniques, methods and uses through which preventive measures can be taken to take advantage of waste. The Middle East in general tops in waste accumulation, and therefore they also represent opportunities available to enhance investments in this sector, and provide a safe and sustainable environment for future generations.

The annual cost of environmental degradation in Arab countries is estimated at $150 billion, equivalent to 9 per cent of its GDP in 2018. Arab countries consume more than twice the amount of resources which can be natural systems re-produced.

The principle of waste recycling helps in enhancing the sustainability and preservation of environment, and contribute in providing job opportunities and expanding sustainable growth in this sector. This sector offers promising opportunities for entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises with regard to recycling activities through the establishment of specialised companies, working on recycling of waste and achieving the desired profitability, which supports the efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

Today we see the global green investment has exceeded $21 trillion, a growth of 50 per cent, during the last three years. This was indicated by Dr Mohammed Jamal, Chairman of the World Board for Green Economy, stressing that the importance of this can be seen in economic development, through investments in public and private sectors. This will enhance efficiency in reducing pollutants and prevention of ecosystem degradation which we seek to achieve. This will achieve integration and balance between the four dimensions of sustainable development, namely environmental, social, economic, technical or administrative.

The Sultanate is interested in cooperation with international organisations in their efforts to achieve sustainable development by working on 17 goals proclaimed by the United Nations several years ago. These goals follow the efforts of each country in accordance with the capabilities and responsibilities, including the work to achieve green economy, strengthen the authorities concerned with the protection and conservation of water resources and build sustainable cities and communities. Such policies support the efforts of the countries to reduce global warming which has negative effects on humanity.

haiderdawood@hotmail.com