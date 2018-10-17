Warriors raise title banner, silence Thunder in NBA opener

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant accepted their championship rings on Tuesday for leading Golden State to a third NBA title in four campaigns, then powered the Warriors over Oklahoma City 108-100 in their 2018-19 season opener.

Curry scored 32 points with nine assists and eight rebounds while Durant had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Warriors held off a fourth-quarter fightback to make a triumphant launch to their quest for a third consecutive crown.

“The first game could go either way with timing and overall execution,” Curry said. “We had a terrible third quarter but we withstood the run and were able to get the job done. “We’ve got to take care of the ball better. That will come with more possessions as we get through the season.

“We know what’s at stake. Winning three in a row would put us in some very select company. We’re not shy talking about it. But you have to do the little things throughout the season. I think we’re ready for it.”

The first game of the NBA season was in Boston, where Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds while reserve Marcus Morris added 16 points and 10 rebounds as the host Celtics ripped Philadelphia 105-87.

But the night’s highlight came when NBA commissioner Adam Silver handed out championship jewelry — Golden State’s Steve Kerr taking his third as a coach to go with five he won as a player — and praised the Warriors dynasty for far more than on-court skills. “The Warriors have a tradition of excellence based on universal values like teamwork, respect and unity,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

Then came the final championship banner raising at Oracle Arena, the NBA’s oldest arena, built in 1966. The Warriors will move to a new arena in San Francisco next season.

Curry scored 19 points in the first half, helping the Warriors seize a 57-47 half-time edge, but the Thunder opened the third quarter with a 22-9 run to seize their first lead at 69-66, German guard Dennis Schroder sinking the go-ahead 3-pointer for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder battled Golden State to the finish, a free throw by New Zealand’s Steven Adams pulling Oklahoma City within 99-97 with 1:57 remaining.

At Boston, Gordon Hayward contributed 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting with four steals in his return after breaking his left leg in last year’s season opener. Hayward was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd when he left the game in the final seconds. — AFP

