Walk for Your Health at SQU

MUSCAT: College of Nursing, in collaboration with the Risk Management Office at Sultan Qaboos University, organised a walkathon under the theme “Walk for Your Health” at the university campus on Saturday. Close to 200 people registered and 136 took part in the 4-km walkathon. The walkathon was conducted to increase the awareness about the benefits of regular physical activity, walking and healthy lifestyle. The faculty, students and other employees of the university, their families and friends, took part.

Related