Wake up call for the Youth

SHARED THOUGHTS –

As you were growing up, you saw how your father’s body was big and strong. As time passes by, you will see how that ‘big’ is withered and the strong getting weaker. You will also see tresses of grey peek out from his hair, wrinkles ‘scaring’ his forehead and face.

This is the same man who worked and continues to work hard every day; sacrificing anything to make sure his family is provided for and his children get the best education possible and live with dignity.

As a child, you might have seen your mother’s soft hands. They once cuddled you and held you close when you were a baby. But now you see those hands transformed, becoming dry and rough bearing evidence of the challenges she faced just for you.

This is the same woman who takes care of your daily needs, constantly nagging and scolding you because of her love for you. But sadly many of you often misinterpret her love as control and unfairness.

As you mature, you will realize how your parents’ age, year in and year out. You will see from your mother’s walk how her legs are not as strong as they were before. You will, often time, hear her asking for help with things she used to do, push and drag on her own without any help.

As a youngster, you can easily carry a 10 kg bag of rice. That alone poses a challenge to your dad now although he used to easily lift 20 kg. To him, 10 kg is now a real struggle.

Yes, your parents have aged. They are ageing as you are ageing. But as you age towards your best years and becoming stronger, they, in turn, are becoming weaker.

They were once the caregiver and you the receiver. So beware that in time, roles do reverse. Like it or not, want it or not, this is part of life.

At one point in time, you may subconsciously think that your parents would always be with you, never growing old. Wake up and realize that your parents are not immortal. That they, too, will one day leave the world and you. Until then, all you need to do is to make good use of your time together. Be reminded to appreciate what you have now. It will not last.

nizar.nmh.musalmy@gmail.com