Wadis overflow as moderate to heavy rains hit wilayats

MUSCAT: A number of wilayats in the Sultanate experienced rainfall of varying intensity, that caused some wadis to overflow and disrupted the traffic flow on Sunday.

Due to cloud formations, moderate to heavy rains hit various parts of the Sultanate, leading to a drop in temperatures and an increase of water level.

While some areas experienced light rains associated with strong downdraft winds, some other areas also witnessed heavy rains that resulted in traffic flow disruption due to the absence of drainage system in the wadis.

The latest weather charts released by the Directorate-General of Meteorology indicate that cloud formation is expected over Al Hajar Mountains in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies are predicted over coastal parts of Dhofar Governorate and its adjoining areas, while the dusty conditions are likely to prevail over the other governorates of the Sultanate.

Oman Meteorology also forecasts prevailing of cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle on Monday.

It may be noted that Suhar witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday that led to overflowing of wadis.

There are chances of clouds development over Al Hajar Mountains during Monday afternoon with chances of isolated thundershowers, the report said.

Winds on the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman blew mild to moderate winds during the day turning into a light-shifting night and southwesterly winds active on the coasts overlooking the Arabian Sea.

While the rest of the Sultanate’s wilayats saw winds blowing from south to southeasterly and towards mid-east.

The Met has pointed out low visibility due to the formation of fog and the rise of dust, while the horizontal vision will be generally low.

ROP has urged motorists in Dhofar, Al Wusta and Al Sharqiyah to exercise caution due to possibility of low visibility following dust storms.

