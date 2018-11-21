Wadi Bani Khalid receives 4,000 visitors on Tuesday

Located 203km from Muscat on the Bidbid – Sur Road in Al Sharqiyah, visitors can enjoy the spectacular views of the fertile valley with its spreading trees and abundant water that tumbles down as waterfalls in some areas to form natural pools of water.

The road then cuts through the valley to reach Muqal town is well known for its cave. To explore this cave, you’ll have to exercise great caution as you may need to crawl or even scramble in some places. Here the gushing waters creates a loud rushing sound and collects in pools, only to dissipate and gather – once again – in small lakes which the villagers have used to fill three irrigation canals.