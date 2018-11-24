Wadi Bani Khalid receives 18,000 visitors

Muscat: Wadi Bani Khalid received nearly 18,000 visitors during the last week’s three-day public holidays, including the weekend.

According to Ministry of Tourism, the popular destination received a total of 17,890 visitors during the period November 20-24.

It may be noted that after the first three days of the holidays, the number of total visitors stood at 13, 317 while at the end of the first day it was 4,246.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the survey team from the Ministry of Tourism made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and comfort of the tourists, the officials said.

The ministry had made adequate preparations with the installation of portable restrooms, deployment of tourist guides along with opening of adequate coffee shops and restaurants.

Located 203km from Muscat on the Bidbid – Sur Road in the Sharqiyah governorate, visitors can enjoy the spectacular views of the fertile valley with its spreading trees and abundant water that tumbles down as waterfalls in some areas to form natural pools of water.

The road then cuts through the valley to reach Muqal town is well known for its cave.

To explore this cave, visitors have to exercise great caution as you may need to crawl or even scramble in some places.

Here the gushing waters creates a loud rushing sound and collects in pools, only to dissipate and gather – once again – in small lakes which the villagers have used to fill three irrigation canals, according to Ministry of Tourism.