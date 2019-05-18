Wadi Bani Khalid emerges as most popular tourist destination

The wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in the North Sharqiyah, situated 203km from Muscat, received around 70,780 visitors in the first three months Of 2019, of which 16,030 were Omanis and 52,497 foreign tourists including expatriates.

The number of visitors from Arab countries stood at 2096, including 149 GCC nationals.

Situated, 203 km from Muscat, it is one of the most popular tourist destinations, mainly for its waterfalls, caves and waterfalls.

Wadi Bani Khalid currently has 12 hotel rooms with some facilities such as restaurant, façade overlooking the water ponds and 12 private parking slots for the guests.

The Ministry of Tourism has launched a public competition for the development of comprehensive facilities at Wadi Bani Khalid for the benefit of tourists, which will include a tourist services centre, parking facilities, walking tracks, prayer places, restaurant and development of the plot of land adjacent to the water pools, which exceed 6,000 meters.

Approval has been granted to one of the citizens to establish a tourist facility on a commercial residential plot with a total area of ​​2633 square meters.