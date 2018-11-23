VW must reimburse owner full price of car: German court

BERLIN: A German court has ruled Volkswagen must reimburse the owner of a Golf the full original price of his vehicle bought in 2012, dealing a blow to the carmaker as the legal battles over its emissions cheating scandal drag on. Volkswagen (VW) said it believed the court in Augsburg had misapplied the law and that it would appeal the ruling at the higher regional court.

The Augsburg civil court ruled on November 14 that VW had acted immorally by deliberately installing emissions-cheating software to increase sales and profits, a spokesman for the court said on Friday.

The court ordered VW to repay the owner the original price of almost 30,000 euros ($34,200), according to a copy of the ruling.

“In our opinion, there is no legal basis for customer complaints. Customers have suffered neither losses nor damages. The vehicles are safe and roadworthy,” VW said in a statement. — Reuters

