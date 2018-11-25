Voltamp Power inks pact to boost transformer manufacturing in Oman

Muscat, nov 25 – Voltamp Power, a publicly traded company listed on the Muscat Securities Market, has signed a technology collaboration agreement with Tatung of Taiwan covering the design and production of 220 kV and 400 kV Class power transformers in the Sultanate. The agreement was signed by Ahmed al Subhi, Director of Voltamp Power LLC, and Frank Shiue, Vice President of Tatung Co. The deal allows for Voltamp to extend and upgrade its capabilities in the design and manufacture of 220 kV Class and 400 kV Class power transformers.

Voltamp Power, which as manufacturing units in Rusayl and Suhar, is the first company to manufacture and supply 160 MVA and 125 MVA of 132 kV Class power transformers in the GCC region with an annual capacity of 6,500 MVA. The company has also type-tested its 125 MVA 132 kV Class and 20 MVA 33 kV Class power transformers at KEMA, The Netherlands. Voltamp Power Transformers has already supplied more than 100 units of 132 kV Class powers transformers which includes about 60 units of 125 MVA 132/33 kV power transformers for various projects of Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), as well as 40 units of various ratings up to 160 MVA to power plants and the Oil & Gas sector.

Tatung is a well-respected and diversified electrical company manufacturing products that include gas insulated switchgears, transformers up to 1000 MVA 500 kV Class, wires & cables, and motors that are exported all over the world. “Our collaboration with Tatung opens new opportunities for upgrading the design and manufacture of power transformers based on the latest technologies. The collaboration is particularly beneficial to the GCC region because it supports the manufacture of world class products at local competitive prices,” said Hasan Abdawani, CEO of Voltamp.