Vision 2040 to enlist private entities, NGOs

MUSCAT, MARCH 23 – Oman Vision 2040 will enlist substantial support and participation of private entities and NGOs to achieve its goals in investment, production and export, according to a research specialist.

To be built upon the nation’s achievements, existing infrastructure, human resources and availability of natural resources, Vision 2040 is thoroughly and precisely formulated in the light of public discussion, dialogue and participation of the multiple social groups.

“Oman is working on a vision based on a participatory approach towards a new path of development. Oman Vision 2040 revolves around three main pillars, namely social development, economic development, and governance. It purely relies on investment, production, and export”, Mohamed al Balushi, Legal Researcher at the Oman Vision 2040, told the Observer.

“The State will support the private sector, which will act as the main engine of growth and employment; and where other actors in society, including households and non-profit, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have an explicit role to play.”

Oman Vision 2040 was formulated with a wide communal participation that reflects the aspirations of society’s different segments.

It envisages a society of creative individuals who are proud of its identity, innovative and globally-competitive, enjoying decent life and sustainable well-being.

“To ensure consistency, and address the tradeoffs, between the Vision’s aspirations and the country’s overall resources, all sectoral strategies have to be framed within this new framework of Oman 2040”, he said.

He added that each of the four actors of society — the government, private sector, households and NGOs — has a clear and complementary role to play in both the implementation (production of goods and services) and financing of the Vision 2040’s action plan.

