Visa ban extended in some sectors for six months

Muscat: Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, has issued a Ministerial Decision 268/2019 to temporarily suspend the recruitment of expatriate workforce in some professions. Article 1 of the decision said that the recruitment of expatriates in the private sector establishments will continue for another six months in the following professions that include sales, marketing and purchase representatives.

It is worth mentioning that the temporary suspension of expat workers on these certain professions was stipulated by the decision 487/2018.

The ban will be extended for another six months starting 31 May, 2019, the statement said.

