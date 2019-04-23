Views exchanged on preservation and enhancement of biodiversity

SHARJAH: Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah, received an environmental delegation from the Sultanate accompanied by Dr Khalid bin Said al Jaradi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the UAE. The Omani delegation included Hamid al Aidarous from the Office of the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Mahmoud al Abri, Director General of Veterinary Services, Mubarak al Mahrouqi, Director of Studies and Legal Affairs, and Dr Khalid al Rasbi, Wildlife Expert at the Royal Court Affairs. Shaikh Dr Al Qasimi exchanged views with the Omani delegation on environmental issues and the importance of preserving the biodiversity of different environments in the region through awareness initiatives and programmes that emphasise the role of society in preserving the environment and its natural resources. He also discussed the deep rooted relationship between the Sultanate and the United Arab Emirates, as well as his efforts to collect many historical documents and manuscripts of the Sultanate and his keenness to document them in his historical works. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Salim bin Abdulrahman al Qasimi, Chairman of the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah, Hana Saif al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Nature Reserves Authority, and Ali al Marri, Head of House of Sultan al Qasimi. — ONA

Related