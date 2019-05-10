Video of boy dancing with prosthetic leg wins hearts in Afghanistan

Kabul: A video of a happy boy with a prosthetic leg dancing to a tune while onlookers clap and laugh has proved popular with social media users in Afghanistan.

The video of Ahmad Rahman, a five-year-old Afghan boy from eastern Logar province, who received a prosthetic leg at an orthopaedic centre in the capital Kabul, had by Friday received more than 40,000 likes and been shared by more than 12,000 users on Twitter.

Roya Musawi, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan, uploaded the video on Monday, saying the boy lost his leg to a landmine in his hometown. Twitter user Kashif Abbasi wrote: “Nothing compares to this happiness and suffering.” “What a lovely, cheerful and valiant boy,” wrote Hameed Khatak, another user. — dpa

