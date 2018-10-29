Vardy leads Leicester tributes to ‘legend’ Vichai

London: Jamie Vardy, a hero of Leicester’s remarkable Premier League title triumph two years ago, led tributes to the club’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed shortly after take-off just outside the team’s stadium. Thai billionaire Vichai, 60, was one of five people killed in Saturday’s crash, and is credited with leading Leicester’s meteoric rise from English football’s second tier when he took over in 2010 to champions for the first time. “Struggling to find the right words,” Vardy posted on Instagram alongside a picture of him and Vichai smiling.

“But to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club.

“Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you…. may you rest in peace… #theboss.”

Vardy, plucked from the obscurity of non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, represented the shrewd investment that characterised Vichai’s ownership.

Another impressive signing Harry Maguire, bought from second-division Hull less than a year before starring for England at this summer’s World Cup, thanked Vichai for his support during his time in Russia with the Three Lions.

“Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone,” Maguire wrote on Twitter.

“I will never forget the Chairman’s support, not only during my time @LCFC but also during the World Cup.”

‘Sad and tragic time’ –

Vichai had attended Leicester’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday and departed as was common in his helicopter from the centre-circle of the club’s King Power stadium pitch. However, the aircraft soon encountered difficulties and crashed into a car park outside the ground, with a huge fireball seen to engulf the wreckage. — AFP

