Use ROP app to report crimes, accidents

MUSCAT, March 17 – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged citizens and residents to report traffic accidents, crimes, weather conditions and other issues which they want to bring to its attention by using the ROP app which is continuously updated. A move by the IT Department of the ROP, aims to involve the public in extending services of the police force on time while assuming wider responsibilities. “Common man can report any adverse weather conditions, crimes or accidents to the ROP using our app and take part in the community policing initiative,” Major Ibrahim Saif al Kindi of the IT department told the Observer.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th edition of the Comex, which got under way on Sunday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Al Kindi said in order to assist the law enforcement wing in maintaining law and order, one needs to connect his/her identity card with the ROP system which helps in their tasks. “Anyone who wants to assist us can do so by availing Personal Key Infrastructure (PKI) by connecting their ID card or resident card as the case may be, and activate their presence on the app downloaded on their phone.” The official said that a wide range of connectivity efforts for both internal and external sources are currently being made.

“Internally, we have been enhancing the connectivity between various directorates-general which fall under the purview of the ROP while externally, the same is made between various ministries including Manpower and Civil Services, Public Authority for Social Insurance, and integrating all sources is an ongoing process. This will enable all users to avail the services of various wings of the ROP under one roof,” Al Kindi added. The Ministry of Manpower has said that its e-clearance platform for commercial entities, which was launched in December last year, has been receiving overwhelming response.

“We launched e-clearance platform for commercial entities last December and for individuals in May 2018. Both have been receiving amazing results from the public as this move could reduce time and effort substantially,” Majid al Sheibani from the Ministry of Manpower said. He said that one of the advantages of the new services is that a new activity can be added without much hindrance unlike in the past. “Through the updated facility, all related documents can be uploaded without much delay,” Al Sheibani added. Comex, the three-day event held under the theme ‘Digitalising the Future’, is being organised by OITE and held under the aegis of the Information Technology Authority (ITA).

It is the biggest information technology show in Oman which showcases futuristic tools, smart technologies and communications solutions. Over 110 premier participants and 16 countries are showcasing products, in the exhibition which focuses on three key areas such as business, e-Oman, and e-lifestyle to make life easier with higher efficiency and fewer errors. Comex Business puts the spotlight on corporate solutions related to AI, IoT, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality, Smart City Solutions, 3D Printing, Big Data and Cloud and Cybersecurity. The public-sector role in citizen-consumer techniques are highlighted at Comex’s e-Oman through ITA’s digital strategy.