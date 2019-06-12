Citizens urged to use Mwasalat services

Muscat: While describing its services as excellent, the Muscat Municipal Council has urged citizens to use the services of National Transport Company of Oman (Mwasalat). “More Omanis should use the services of Mwasalat for their transport needs”, said a statement from the council.

This recommendation came during a meeting of the Committee of Public Affairs held under the chairmanship of Malik bin Hilal al Ahmadi on Tuesday. According to the statement, all the members of the committee expressed their appreciation for the services being provided by Mwasalat.

Yet the members felt that improvement can still be achieved. They recommended that more stoppages are allocated at different spots. “Considering the convenience of the commuters, a secondary bus stop should be included between the existing main ones”, the members urged in a proposal to be sent to the company.

The proposal also includes accommodating a taxi driver, if he wants to join its fleet of taxis. The statement said that Mwasalat continues with its efforts to woo more citizens to use its services, even after the percentage of Omanis using the service increased from 5 per cent in 2016 to 40 per cent in 2017.

“This indicates an increase in local’s awareness to use public transportation”, it said. During the period January 1 to December 31, 2018, Mwasalat transported 5.9 million passengers on all its city routes in Muscat and inter-city services, an increase of 30 per cent from the figures of 2017.

More than 46,000 passengers used the bus services in Salalah and Sohar in the first days their launch on December 28. Mwasalat launched public transport services for the first time in Salalah and Suhar on December 28, 2018.

More than 46,000 passengers used the services in the first week at the rate of 3,000 passengers per day. Another subject came up for discussion at the sixth meeting of the third year of the second term of the committee is strengthening the land transport project (Barka).

It discussed the support required for the project including procedures such as electronic application, setting specific regulations for regulating it, protecting the rights of small and medium enterprises, and others.