Usain Bolt scores first goals in professional football

Sydney: Former sprinter Usain Bolt scored his first goals in professional football on Friday as he bagged a brace in the Centra Coast Mariners 4-0 romp over Macarthur South West United, a second-tier local club, in a charity game.

Bolt was handed a first start in his trial, having been with the A-League team since August, and missed various chances in his role as striker before breaking his duck.

He controlled a through ball, held off a defender and drilled a left-footed shot from 15 metres under the goalkeeper in the 56th minute.

The goal brought the crowd to its feet cheering and his Mariners team-mates swarmed around the eight-time Olympic gold medallist to congratulate him.

Bolt beamed as he stopped to give his famous lightning bolt salute before waving to the fans gathered at a suburban football field on a cold night in western Sydney for the match which was to raise money for fighting Parkinson’s disease.

A defensive mix-up allowed Bolt to score again shortly before being substituted in the 75th minute.

Wearing number 95 to mark his 9.58 seconds world record for the 100 metres in 2009, Bolt initially struggled to keep control of the ball as he tried to use his speed to advance on goal.

He frequently slipped on the wet grass, even being run down from behind by a defender who stole possession. But his confidence grew in the second half. Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp said Bolt was enjoying life in the Central Coast 200 kilometres north of Sydney.

“He’s always got a smile and he’s ready to meet the locals,” Mielekamp said. “He’s improving and working hard and we have plans for the next steps. We’ll keep going at least until January but Usain is welcome to stay as long as he likes.”

The A-League season begins next weekend but Bolt will not be part of the Mariners squad for their opener away to the Brisbane Roar. — dpa

