Unicef meet touches on obesity issues

MUSCAT: Deliberations of the Annual Regional Meeting of the Officials of Nutrition Programmes in the Early Childhood Nutrition (ECN) began on Monday at Ramada Qurum Beach Hotel.

The meeting, which hosted by the Sultanate, is organised by the Unicef Middle East and North Africa Regional Office (MENARO).

The multi-country meeting aims at improving the early child nutrition through strengthened policies and programmes for early childhood nutrition in countries of the region.

The three-day meeting will be guided by the Unicef’s Strategic Plan 2018-2021 that reflects Unicef’s new ambition for Maternal and Child Nutrition in support of the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 and its commitment to the UN Decade of Action on Nutrition 2016-2025.

The meeting comes also to achieve other objectives, such as strengthening understanding on the importance to invest in early childhood nutrition to prevent all forms of malnutrition and linkages with other sectors (WASH and ECD in particular), discussing actions that policy-makers, programme managers and other relevant stakeholders can take to create an enabling environment with relevant policies and services for early childhood nutrition.

The meeting highlights Unicef Strategic Plan 2018-2021, global and regional trends and plan of the nutrition situation, importance of improving diet diversity in young children and prevention of overweight and obesity in children.

It also touches on the Sultanate’s experience on addressing the high levels of overweight and obesity.

The meeting presents country experiences that share their respective success stories such as the Sultanate, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, and Palestine. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...