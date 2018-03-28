Unicef delegation visits Muscat education directorate, school

MUSCAT: A delegation from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA region), currently visiting the Sultanate, visited some schools of the Directorate-General of Education in the Governorate of Muscat.

The delegation visited Imam Jaber Bin Zaid School for post-basic education in the Wilayat of Muttrah, which is considered child friendly school.

This visit comes within the programme of the delegation in order to familiarise with the Omani experience in the field of child friendly school, besides viewing works of the Ministry of Education in ensuring equal and meaningful educational opportunities for the Sultanate’s children.

The guests also familiarised themselves with the educational projects that serve students in the school, where the students gave a briefing about the project of the student advisory council and other activities, in addition to the school’s vision and message.

Shunonah bint Salim al Habsiyah, Educational Expert at the Office of the Under-Secretary of Education and Curricula in the Ministry of Education, member of the joint programme between the Sultanate’s Government and Unicef, gave a briefing on the child friendly education in the Sultanate. — ONA

