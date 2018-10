PARIS: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) renewed Sultan Qaboos Award for Environment Preservation for six years.

The renewal came at the meeting of the joint committee comprising the Programmes and Foreign Relations Committee, led by Ambassador Dr Samirah bint Mohammed al Moosa, Sultanate’s Permanent Delegate to the Unesco, and the Financial and Administrative Committee led by Michel Spinellis, Greece Permanent Delegate to the Unesco, on the sidelines of the 205th session of the Unesco Executive Council, which was held in Paris.

During the meeting, the joint committee discussed renewal of the Unesco awards including Sultan Qaboos Award for Environment Preservation.

After the Sultanate’s permanent delegate’s presentation on the award, the draft decision was considered and unanimously approved for six more years. Unesco Secretariat General expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Sultanate of Oman in the field of environmental protection and its effective cooperation with the Unesco in this field. They also appreciated the rise in the value of the award from $70,000 to $100,000. — ONA

