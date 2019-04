TRIPOLI: The UN’s Libya envoy warned on Thursday of “a widening conflagration” in the North African country, saying international divisions had encouraged strongman Khalifa Haftar to launch his assault on Tripoli.

Despite days of heaving fighting, Ghassan Salame said there was a stalemate south of the capital between Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and the internationally recognised government.

“After the very first successes of the Libyan National Army two weeks ago, we are witnessing a military deadlock,” he said.

Fighting broke out on April 4 when Haftar and his LNA, based in the country’s east, launched an offensive to take Tripoli, the western seat of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The GNA on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Haftar for allegedly ordering deadly air strikes against civilian areas, its press

office said.

A spokesman for the GNA said it was seeking an international arrest warrant against Haftar for “war crimes”, as two UN experts were expected in Tripoli later in the day to investigate the origin of rocket fire that killed six people the previous day. — AFP

