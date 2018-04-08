Ultrasonography training course organised by Royal Hospital begins

MUSCAT: The second phase of the ultrasonography training course, which is organised by the Royal Hospital (RH) represented by Fetal Medicine Unit in collaboration with the Women and Child Department as well as the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISUOG), began on Sunday at the Royal Hospital Auditorium.

The course, which is being held with the presence of a number of consultants from Oman and GCC countries in addition to the international trainers from Canada, Norway and Estonia, is in continuity of the MoH’s Women and Child Department plan represented in training MoH personnel on using ultrasound in pregnancy and qualifying trainers in this field.

The training course aims at identifying the significance of ultrasonography in early detection of fetal diseases in the first three months of pregnancy, which will reduce negative complications affecting mother and fetal health.

It further aims at introducing specialist physicians on how to use sonar as per international standards, as well as the diagnosis of the congenital malformations and deformations associated with the evolution of fetal.

Dr Fatima al Hinai, Woman and Child Health Director, pointed out that the significance and usefulness of this course will be marked in terms of early detection and assessment of fetus conditions thus facilitating the transferring of cases to the secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions.

The 5-day training course trains and qualifies 28 specialists from the Sultanate’s different health institutions on the use of ultrasound to monitor the pregnant women.

The programme as well provides trainees with the latest obstetric ultrasound techniques throughout the use of ultrasound simulator device (SCANTRAINER) that was launched by MoH last November. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...