Two SU student research teams win Italian technology award

Oman Observer

SuHAR: Two Omani student research teams at Sohar University won the Italian Technology Award for 2018 in the field of plastic technology. The Italian Technology Award is awarded to the student teams in engineering and technical disciplines following a specialized competition based on the presentation of research papers on various technical and technological topics, such as the use of production techniques, including machinery, plastics, packaging and other industrial sectors.
The judging panel, composed of Italian and international industry experts, academics and engineers, selects the winning research teams. The award and promotion are organised by the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Machinery Manufacturers Association.
The award aims to improve the image of Italian technology to spread knowledge of Italian production “Made in Italy”. — ONA

