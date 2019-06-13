Two oil tankers hit by explosions in international waters

Muscat: Two oil tankers were hit by explosions in the International waters of the Sea of Oman on Saturday.

The two tanker’s crews were evacuated after the two tankers were set on fire. The first tanker called Front Altair which is operated by Norwegian shipping company Frontline and the second tanker called Kokuka Courageous which is owned by the Japanese company.

One of the two tankers carried an oil shipment and the other a petrochemical product. One of which sustained serious damage and resulted in minor injuries to one of its crew members. –ONA

Photos courtesy –AFP

