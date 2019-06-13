Front Stories Local Oman 

Two oil tankers hit by explosions in international waters

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: Two oil tankers were hit by explosions in the International waters of the Sea of Oman on Saturday.

The two tanker’s crews were evacuated after the two tankers were set on fire. The first tanker called Front Altair which is operated by Norwegian shipping company Frontline and the second tanker called Kokuka Courageous which is owned by the Japanese company.

One of the two tankers carried an oil shipment and the other a petrochemical product. One of which sustained serious damage and resulted in minor injuries to one of its crew members. –ONA

Photos courtesy –AFP

tanker1
tanker2

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3763 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

‘Message of Islam’ in Bosnia

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Message of Islam’ in Bosnia

Sayyid Asaad receives Chairman of Pakistani Senate

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Asaad receives Chairman of Pakistani Senate

Framework for development of culture statistics discussed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Framework for development of culture statistics discussed