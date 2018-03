Muscat, March 27: Two people suffered injuries and have been transferred to a health centre following a major fire that engulfed a company in the Rusayl Industrial Estate of Muscat.

As per a statement, the firefighting team from the Public Authority for Civil Defene and Ambulance (PACDA) managed to control a fire at the Rima Carbonate Industries Rusayl.

Earlier today, PACDA put out a fire that engulfed a house in Barka. No injuries were reported.

Share on: WhatsApp