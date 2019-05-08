Two firms allow expatriates to work for others: MoM takes action

Muscat: The Directorate General of Labor Welfare has referred two citizens to the Public Prosecution for labour law violations, said a statement from the Ministry of Manpower (MoM)

As per the statement, two citizens owned 88 commercial records with 1,302 expatriate workers.

The ministry said it was found during inspection visits that the citizens allowed their expatriate employees to illegally work for others.

In reality, these expatriates were left without work by their actual employer, making them vulnerable to human trafficking and illegal exploitation.

In violation of the provisions of the Labor Law and ministerial decisions, the ministry stopped dealing with these establishments and referred the matter to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

As per Article 18 of the Labor Law, an employer shall not allow any expatriate worker, under his sponsorship, to work for another person.

The employer is also not allowed to employ an expatriate worker in any profession other than what is mentioned in the list.

According to experts, one of the most important problems facing economic planners and decision-makers is the difficulty in quantifying the number of people working without a license and its impact on the national economy.

Absence of laws may lead to the inability of economic planners to develop good and effective policies because the hidden trade leads to the flow of funds outside the Sultanate, thereby impeding the programs of growth and development in society.