Two children die inside locked car; ROP caution parents

MUSCAT: Two children died of suffocation after being locked inside a vehicle in the willayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali in the South Sharqiya governorate on Monday.

According to Royal Oman Police (ROP), the siblings, aged five and three, suffocated in the vehicle parked outside their family home in the Saih Al Ula area
in the willayat.

According to reports, the children were playing around the vehicle, which was parked near their house on Sunday afternoon.

With the incident going viral, ROP urged parents to make that the vehicle is free of any occupants as they lock the vehicle.

In extreme outdoor temperatures, children should be not allowed to play or sleep inside the vehicle to make sure that they are not the victim of any accidental suffocation.

 

