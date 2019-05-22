Two bodies recovered, search on

MUSCAT, MAY 22 – Following non-stop search by authorities, one more body, believed to be of one of the members of an Indian family swept away in flash floods, was recovered on Wednesday. According to the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), the body was recovered by the search and rescue teams from a flooded wadi in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. On Tuesday, the teams had retrieved the body of a female from a wadi in Ibra area. The Royal Oman Police, meanwhile, said that a group of stranded students, who went to schools to appear for exams, were airlifted to their homes after heavy rains blocked the roads.

“Police Aviation used a helicopter to airlift school students from the Wilayat of Sur to their homes as the road traffic was disrupted due to rains in the wilayat,” the ROP said in a statement. The Public Authority for Water (Diam), in cooperation with a number of government agencies, is continuing its efforts to ensure the continued supply of potable water to areas fed by the main water supply pipeline which feeds the governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah. These agencies have carried out detection and repair work. They continued repair work on the damaged pipeline, but the continued flow of the wadis has made the task difficult. Diam called upon its subscribers to continue rationalising water consumption and following its reports continuously and not to pay attention to any other data and information.

At the same time, scattered rains were reported from different governorates. Overflowing wadis caused the water level to rise in the dams across the sultanate. An estimated 23.4032mn m3 of water was collected in different dams. According to statistics by the rain monitoring stations under the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Mudhaibi in South Al Sharqiyah received the highest amount of rainfall of 85mm.

