Turkey stops visa on arrival from tomorrow: Oman Embassy

Muscat: From October 28, visa on arrival kiosks at Turkish airports have been discontinued for all passengers who intend to travel within Turkey or on transit purposes, Oman Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

All passengers must obtain their visas before travel to Turkey via official website evisa.gov .tr, the statement said.

Online application process is simple: Register on an e-visa website, fill in details and make a payment.

A link to download the visa will be send to the registered email, which the traveller should carry at the time of transit to Turkey, either as a soft copy in phone or as a hard copy. Officials at the airport will verify information on their system.