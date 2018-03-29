Tunisian president receives SFAAI chairman

TUNIS: Shaikh Nassir bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State’s Financial and Administrative Audit Institute (SFAAI), conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Tunisian Republic, and the Tunisian brotherly people further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, President Essebsi asked Shaikh al Maawali to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

This came when the Tunisian President received at Carthage Palace heads of the delegations taking part in the 56th meeting of the Executive Council for the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, which was held in Tunisia on March 28 and 29. — ONA

