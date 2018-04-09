Trump vows ‘major decisions’ on Syria
BEIRUT: US President Donald Trump on Monday pledged “major decisions” on Syria after a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town, as calls grew for an international response to the crisis.
Trump condemned what he called a “heinous attack on innocent” Syrians in Douma, as he opened a cabinet meeting at the White House, adding that decisions would come in the “next 24-48 hours.”
“This is about humanity — it can’t be allowed to happen,” he said.
The Syrian government and it ally Russia have rejected claims of an attack, with Moscow arguing against jumping to any “dangerous” conclusions.
Trump — who last year launched a missile strike on a Syrian base after another alleged chemical attack — warned on Sunday that there would be a “big price to pay”.
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said that Washington does not “rule out anything”, while Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron vowed a “strong, joint response”.
The crisis was due to be discussed later at an urgent UN Security Council meeting, with the US circulating a draft resolution for a new inquiry.