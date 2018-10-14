Trump says Mattis ‘could be’ leaving

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he is unsure whether Defence Secretary James Mattis is planning to step down from his post, but told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a pre-taped interview that the retired general might and that he regards Mattis as “sort of a Democrat.” “It could be that he is” planning to depart, Trump said, according to an excerpt of a transcript released on Sunday before the show airs. “I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. Everybody. People leave. That’s Washington.” This marks the first time that the Republican president has publicly said anything negative about Mattis, who last month told reporters not to take seriously reports that he may be leaving. — AFP

Related