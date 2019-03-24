Trump, lawmakers await details of Mueller’s Russia report

Washington: US lawmakers drew battle lines on Sunday over how to handle a special counsel long-awaited report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election that has cast a pall over Donald Trump’s presidency and raised questions about collusion between his campaign and Moscow.

Members of Congress, the media and Trump himself were waiting for Attorney General William Barr to release a summary of the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller after his 22-month investigation of Russian connections.

Trump, who decried the probe as a witch hunt and waste of time, was at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he went to his golf club on Saturday and Sunday but remained uncharacteristically silent about Friday’s conclusion of the Mueller probe.

Barr, the top US law enforcement official, spent nine hours on Saturday studying the report. He and Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller, were at the Justice Department again on Sunday.

Barr said he hoped to make public a summary of its “principal conclusions” over the weekend. The White House has not received or been briefed on the report, spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Sunday morning.

Whatever the report concludes, Democrats vowed to pursue investigations on a wide range of issues involving Trump, from his business dealings to hush-money payments.

They called for the full release of the report, as well as documents backing up its findings, and have promised to subpoena any information they do not get.

Many Republicans also want the report released and say it will vindicate Trump. Some cautioned portions of it might need to remain confidential.

There appeared to be initial good news for Trump and his inner circle, as Mueller did not bring any additional indictments when he handed the report over to Barr on Friday.

That signals there might be no more criminal charges against Trump associates on the issue of whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to help the real estate magnate beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers disagree about whether no criminal charges meant there was no cooperation between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Mueller’s court filings already showed a number of top Trump aides had contact with Russians during the campaign and after the election and that some of them lied about it.

“We know there was collusion. Why there’s been no indictments we don’t know,” US Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Such comments reveal Democrats are determined to try to “go after” Trump, said Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“What they’re basically saying is that they’re going to impeach the president for being Donald Trump,” he told CNN. — AFP

