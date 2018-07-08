Trump govt halts billions in insurance payments

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration halted billions of dollars in payments to health insurers under the Obamacare healthcare law, saying that a recent federal court ruling prevents the money from being disbursed.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers programmes under the Affordable Care Act, said the action affects $10.4 billion in risk adjustment payments.

President Donald Trump’s administration has used its regulatory powers to undermine Obamacare after the Republican-controlled Congress last year failed to repeal and replace the law. About 20 million Americans have received health insurance coverage through the programme.

The payments are intended to help stabilise health insurance markets by compensating insurers that had sicker, more expensive enrollees in 2017. — Reuters

Related