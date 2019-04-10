Trough of low pressure to begin from Friday

Muscat: The latest weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System indicates that the Sultanate weather is expected to be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 April 2019. Starting Thursday there would be local rains in the East and West parts of Al Hajr Mountains. However, the main rains due to the trough will begin on Friday all the way until Sunday.

According to the report weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain, occasionally thundershowers, associated with active wind and hailstone over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliya, Muscat, North Al Sharqiya and South AL Sharqiya and will extend gradually to parts of Al Wusta Governorate. Sea state is forecasted to be moderate to rough along all the Sultanate’s coasts with wave heights ranging between 1.5 to 2.5 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation advices all to take precaution during rain and not to cross wadis as well to check the weather forecast before setting off to sea.