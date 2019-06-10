Tropical Depression System – 1610 km away

Muscat: The tropical system is being established over the Arabian Sea but it might not have an impact on Oman because of another feature of the Arabian Sea that is a trait of the current season – the monsoon.

The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center reported today the formation of Tropical Depression system at southeast of the Arabian Sea located at longitude 71.0 degrees East and latitude 12.0 degrees North with estimated surface wind speed around the center ranging between 17 to 27 knots and away from the Sultanate’s coast, Ras Madrakah, with approximate distance of 1,610 km.

Speaking to the weather expert at Oman Met Office, the low pressure being developed over the Arabian Sea continues to be far away from Oman. “The low pressure is about 1610 km away from the Sultanate. It is now located south east coast of India. For now it is heading north – northwest. We are observing the system.”

Latest numerical weather prediction indicates a movement of the tropical depression towards north to north west direction along the western coasts of India with a probability of further intensification into a deep depression (28-33 knots) within the coming 24 hours and a tropical storm (34 to 63 knots) within the coming 48 hours.

According to the Met Office there is no impact on the coastal areas of Oman in the next three days.

However this is also the season for the monsoon that is also developed over the Arabian Sea. According to the weather expert, the monsoon is not a helping factor.

“Monsoon is not helpful for tropical systems. When the monsoon starts it weakens all tropical systems. This is a key factor. The Arabian Sea coast in Oman and Yemen are already going through pre-monsoon wind which could prevent the tropical system to move towards these areas,” the experts pointed out.