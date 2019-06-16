Local Main 

Tropical cyclone Vayu downgrades to a storm

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The tropical cyclone Vayu, which formed over the Arabian Sea, has weakened and turned into a storm, the Oman Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The weather expert at the Oman Met Office said, “The latest observations show that the cyclone “Vayu” markdowns to a tropical storm and moves west/northwestward in the last hours. According to the numerical weather prediction, it is predicted that Vayu will track north/northeastward during the next 12 hours. ”

The distance between the tropical system’s center and the Omani coasts is 700 km with a sustained wind speed around the center between 50-55 knots.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3768 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Smoking causes 1 in 10 deaths

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smoking causes 1 in 10 deaths

Four held for auto arson in Rustaq

Oman Observer Comments Off on Four held for auto arson in Rustaq

Gulf Air to add Salalah as seasonal summer destination this year

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gulf Air to add Salalah as seasonal summer destination this year