Tropical cyclone Vayu downgrades to a storm

Muscat: The tropical cyclone Vayu, which formed over the Arabian Sea, has weakened and turned into a storm, the Oman Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The weather expert at the Oman Met Office said, “The latest observations show that the cyclone “Vayu” markdowns to a tropical storm and moves west/northwestward in the last hours. According to the numerical weather prediction, it is predicted that Vayu will track north/northeastward during the next 12 hours. ”

The distance between the tropical system’s center and the Omani coasts is 700 km with a sustained wind speed around the center between 50-55 knots.