Treasury Bills tender results

Muscat: A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 068, was held at the Central Bank of Oman this week. The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 76.5 million, for a maturity period of 28 days, from October 30 until November 28. The average accepted price reached 99.830 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.825 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 2.21309 per cent and 2.21685 per cent.

Related