TRC approves 2 strategic research programmes

MUSCAT: Steered by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, and Chairman of The Research Council (TRC), TRC Board on Thursday approved Food Safety Research Programme and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Strategic Research Programme.

These programmes are steered by committees chaired by the main entity of the programme and other public, private and academic institutions. The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources is steering Food Safety Research Programme, whereas the NCD Strategic Research Programme is steered by the Ministry of Health.

During its meeting, held at the Innovation Park Muscat, the Board also approved the restructuring project of TRC’s organisational structure. The project aims at promoting integration between TRC and other institutions, enhancing TRC performance and competency in alignment with the current and future challenges. — ONA

Related