Travel enthusiasts of Oman have tried different ways to reach this unique destination. Some are conventional means of transport while others are unique in nature! So let us explore 1,000 km and beyond. In the past it would have been dhows. But the Arabian Sea can also be tricky during this season because that is where the monsoon originates. Then there have been adventurers who chose a complete different means of travelling. International adventurer Thair Abud travelled across Muscat to Salalah on foot (March to May) 2015 as part of his overall journey from Graz, Austria to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

1 BY AIR:

The popular means to travel to Salalah is to go by air because the flight from Muscat reaches the destination in just a little over an hour. There are many options available from other GCC countries. In addition to the Sultanate’s national carrier, Oman Air and SalamAir, Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, resumed Salalah service this month with flight GF548. Gulf Air will be operating three weekly flights to Salalah till September 14.

2 BY BUS:

Ten hours in bus and you are in Salalah. While there are several private buses who commute back and forth, Mwasalat has decided to increase the trips from (Muscat-Salalah) and vice versa from three to seven trips, in a total of 700 seats per day for the two routes (round-trip). As for special offers, there will be a special discount for families and groups reservations, in addition to free tickets for kids under two years.

3 BY CAR:

amilies love to take their own vehicles so that they can pack their camping gear as well as have the advantage of having one’s own vehicle once at the destination, in addition to taking time to explore the scenic sights and taking breaks whenever they feel necessary. Besides, now there are many more rest areas available compared to the past.

4 ON BIKE:

Oman has many motor bike enthusiasts. Oman Riders take an annual trip to Salalah and they take a scenic route. According to Saad al Sheikh, an ardent biker and a member of the Oman Riders, “We cover about 1,400 km because we take the coastal road. We go from Muscat to Ras al Hadd in Sur and then we stop over for a night at Duqm (700 km) after which we proceed to Shuwamiyah, Sadah and Salalah.” Their group consists of riders from other GCC and western countries. But he cautions, “The bikes have to be ready for the long journey. It is ideal to travel in groups and have vehicles accompany the group in case of emergency.”

5 ON CAMEL:

There are two ways to cross the desert to Salalah. One is alongside the tarmac road and the second one is the desert itself. “One option is to start from Ibri to Salalah and go through the Empty Quarter. But during this season it is very difficult to travel this route because of the high temperature. When you start from Adam you pass through Haima, Maqshan and so on. From Adam we can go to Salalah by the tarmac road. If it is the desert option then we have to go to Qarn Alam to Abu Al Tobool and onto Salalah,” explained the adventurer, Ahmed al Mahrouqi, who travelled on camel from Muscat to Salalah adding, “It is best to explore the desert during the cooler months.” (So probably towards September and beyond.)

6 HITCHHIKING:

Somebody did try to hitchhike and he is Ahmed al Sibani, “I started hitchhiking in 2016 and went to several places in Oman — Khasab, Jabal Shams, Jabal Akhdhar, Masirah Island and especially Salalah. Salalah was a big challenge. I started from my house with my backpack till the highway and tried to stop cars. Unfortunately only taxis stopped for me and at the end I found one person who understood what I was doing. He dropped me at the Burj A’Sahwa and from there I hitchhiked to Adam by truck that was heading to Fahud. From Adam I travelled with a group of guys who were heading to Salalah. I explored and camped in Salalah after which I hitchhiked back to Muscat. The reason I did it is because I used to assist other hitchhikers in Oman who travelled for shorter distances and wanted to try it out myself.”