Transit passengers at Muscat airport decline

MUSCAT, Aug 6 – The number of transit passengers through Muscat International Airport declined by nearly 40.1 per cent to 8,401 at the end of June 2018, compared with 14,032 passengers during the same period a year ago, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). These figures are important as Oman Air is focusing on making Muscat a transit hub by launching flights that will link the African and Asian continents. The airline had launched flights to Casablanca in Morocco in July 1 and is targeting countries like South Africa and Rwanda, apart from increasing capacity to Guangzhou in China.

The number of inbound arrival passengers as well as and outbound departure passengers through Muscat airport increased by 5.7 per cent at the end of June 2018, compared with the figures a year ago for the same period. Overall, the number of flights operated from Muscat airport increased by 4.4 per cent to 57,216 flights at the end of June from 54,789 a year ago during the same period. The number of passengers using Muscat airport has increased by 11.9 per cent to 7,281,024 at the end of June 2018 from 6,505,671 a year ago. The number of flights from Salalah airport also saw a decline of 21.3 per cent and passengers of 10 per cent at the end of June 2018, compared to same period a year ago.

Vinod Nair