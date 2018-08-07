Transfers, placements in diplomatic corps

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Tuesday issued a Royal Decree No 20/2018, effecting transfers and placements in the diplomatic corps. Article 1 of the Decree states that the ambassadors named below shall be transferred to the Diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Dr Badr bin Mohammed bin Zahran al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Austria; and Khalid bin Hashil bin Mohammed al Maslahi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan. Article 2 appoints Ambassador Dr Mohammed bin Said bin Khalifa al Busaidy as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan.

Article 3 grants the title of Ambassador to the plenipotentiary ministers listed below and appoints them as ambassadors in countries as indicated. Ahmed bin Said bin Omar al Katheeri as Sultanate’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan; Yusuf bin Ahmed bin Hamad al Jabri as Sultanate’s Ambassador to Austria; and Saif bin Hilal bin Ali al Maamari as Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of issue. — ONA