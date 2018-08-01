Transfer procedures for 872 school teachers finalised

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education has finalised the transfer administrative procedures for 872 school teachers as per the available vacancies.

Mustafa bin Ali bin Abdullatif, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, said “due to rapid increase in the number of teachers during the last few years and due to Omanisation, a high percentage in some educational curriculum, the ministry was forced to appoint some teachers nearer to their homes.” He highlighted the basis on which the teachers are being transferred, indicating that it is despite the reasons that hamper the appointment of Omanis in their governorates, they are seeking to transfer these teachers or bring them closer to their residences.

Mustafa bin Ali bin Abdullatif said that the transfer standards drafted in the ministerial decision were prepared in coordination with the directorates of education in the governorates. A total of 845 female English teachers were transferred followed by female Arabic teachers with 555. Al Batinah North was the highest-sought governorate with 84 per cent of female transfer requests and 16 per cent of male applications, followed by Muscat Governorate.

Related