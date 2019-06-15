Transfer of voters’ record from today

MUSCAT: Applications for transfer of voters’ records for the 9th term elections of members for Majlis Ash’shura will begin today and continues till June 27, the Ministry of Interior has announced. The ministry called upon citizens who meet the requirements and wish to transfer their records from one wilayat to another to submit their applications through elections website elections.om provided that their personal cards are equipped with the electronic authentication system (PKI), and said that no application will be accepted after the deadline.

