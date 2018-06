MUSCAT: Modern training equipment was delivered to the aviation engineering department at the Military Technical College in the presence of Air Vice-Marshal Matar bin Ali al Ubaidani, Chairman of the Board of the College, and Hamish Cowell CMG, the UK appointed Ambassador to the Sultanate, in addition to senior officers at the Military Technical College and a delegation from Pennant International, the manufacturing company for the equipment.

The equipment, which is the most advanced in the field of technology and education, simulates reality in aircraft maintenance and repair.

It provides unique system for the control of aviation in a safe and effective environment for training students in the field of aircraft mechanics and electronics including the operational maintenance of the hydraulic aircraft, aviation control devices and landing equipment.

The equipment covers different types of other control system as the aircraft starting from primary maintenance to the aviation technologies.

It also allows the trainer to enter error from the student training control unit to diagnose the error and rectify it.

The works of the students are saved on databases which may be referred to later on.

After completing the training on the simulators, the students will complete training on real aircraft under the supervision of the specialised trainers and will apply the skills they have learnt. This will save effort and costs associated with training.

The equipment was manufactured by Pennant International which is specialised in manufacturing aviation simulators and virtual reality equipment that provides students with solutions that allow them to benefit from modern training tools on aircraft operation and maintenance.

— ONA

