Muscat: The Oman Center for Traditional Music (OCTM) affiliated to the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science of the Royal Court will organise a performance of traditional music bands on Thursday and Friday in Sur as part 48th National Day celebrations. The event will include Al Midan, Al Shobani and Al Rizha. It will be held on two sessions at Makkah Beach from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

