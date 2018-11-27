Trademark a must for products and services

The intellectual property department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said that it is important for a trader or a manufacturer to put their trademark on their products and services so that it is distinguished from others.

It is not possible to purchase products and to avail services without a trademark which normally attracts consumers to buy their products or services.

Ali bin Hamad bin Saif al Mamari (pictured), head of the intellectual property department in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “Recently, some traders have been found using trademarks without registering them with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Others use trademarks designed like those of other famous entities. Such applications for registration are rejected by the ministry.

Some commercial agents also try to register a trademark owned by a non-Omani company, saying there should be problem if the trademark is used in Oman. But this use does not give the trader the right to own. It is only available for use.”

The head of the intellectual property department also said that there are certain conditions which have to be adhered for obtaining and registering the trademarks. The trademark should not be contrary to public order, morality and Islamic sharia, and should not contradict a trademark for which application has been filed earlier.

They have to be new, innovative and distinguished from others and it should not be descriptive of products or services. The name should not be misleading for the public with the use of words like new, excellent, healthy, quality as these words cannot be monopolised for anyone.

Related