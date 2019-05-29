TRA support for small enterprises

MUSCAT, MAY 29 – To provide employment opportunities for Omani youth, Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) and Oman Broadband Company have signed contracts with eight small and medium enterprises. The initiative stems from the Telecommunication Authority’s efforts to support Omani youth in the telecommunications sector. The contracts were signed in the presence of its Chief Executive Officer Dr Hamad bin Salem Al Rawahi and senior officials of telecommunications companies at the TRA office.

According to a statement from TRA, the signing of the contracts followed the completion of training of 22 youths in different SMEs on last mile connectivity project (LMC) under the supervision of the operating companies. LMC is a joint initiative of the TRA and telecommunications companies to create more employment opportunities for Omanis, build national capacities in the telecommunications sector. It supports small and medium-sized companies and potential start-ups by training Omani youth to carry out technical works to deliver broadband and fiber-optic services from buildings to buildings, in coordination with all relevant parties including PDO, Oman Development Bank and Oman Fiber Optic Training Institute.

Omani students

Two work contracts were signed with Huawei Technical Investments for Omani students in the field of communications engineering and computer engineering. The objective of the program is to enhance the technical skills of the students, and provide the opportunity to meet and receive support and guidance from experts and specialists in the telecommunications industry in the Sultanate.